Anar Patel, daughter of UP Governor Anandiben, takes charge as president of Khodalgham Trust

AHMEDABAD: Anar Patel, daughter of former Gujarat Chief Minister and current Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, has been appointed president of the influential Khodaldham Trust.

The announcement was made by Naresh Patel, Chairman of the Khodaldham Trust, during the high-profile ‘Khodaldham Organisation Convenor Meet 2026’ held at Kagvad in Rajkot.

Breaking protocol, and doing so deliberately, Naresh Patel declared from the stage, “Sometimes, to strengthen an institution, one has to break tradition. I am confident that today’s announcement will bring pride to Gujarat. Anarben Patel is being appointed as the president of the entire Khodaldham organisation.”

That single line instantly shifted the mood of the gathering and the narrative beyond it.