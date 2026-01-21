Anar Patel, daughter of UP Governor Anandiben, takes charge as president of Khodalgham Trust

AHMEDABAD: Anar Patel, daughter of former Gujarat Chief Minister and current Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, has been appointed president of the influential Khodaldham Trust.
The announcement was made by Naresh Patel, Chairman of the Khodaldham Trust, during the high-profile ‘Khodaldham Organisation Convenor Meet 2026’ held at Kagvad in Rajkot.
Breaking protocol, and doing so deliberately, Naresh Patel declared from the stage, “Sometimes, to strengthen an institution, one has to break tradition. I am confident that today’s announcement will bring pride to Gujarat. Anarben Patel is being appointed as the president of the entire Khodaldham organisation.”
That single line instantly shifted the mood of the gathering and the narrative beyond it.
Anar Patel’s elevation is being seen as a strategic step to energise youth participation and institutionalise women’s leadership within the Leuva Patidar community.
While she has so far worked quietly behind the scenes, her role will now be central, visible and decisive. From organisational restructuring to social outreach, every key function of Khodaldham will now operate under her leadership.
Naresh Patel underlined the intent clearly, stating that the decision was taken to “further strengthen the organisation and connect youth power and women’s strength with Khodaldham’s vision.”
A social entrepreneur by background, Anar Patel has founded platforms such as Gramshree and Craftroots, both focused on empowering women and artisans. She already serves as a trustee of the Khodaldham Trust and heads its women’s wing, credentials that made her elevation appear less symbolic and more operational.
Accepting the responsibility, Anar Patel struck a tone of humility and collective resolve. “We are organising such a large programme after many years. For the last eight months, we have travelled across districts to understand people’s feelings,” she said.
Drawing a sharp line between politics and community service, she added, “This is a community organisation, not a party. Everyone must work for their own community. I have received this position to give back here, everything is to be given, nothing is to be taken.”
Her speech blended devotion with discipline. “Unity with devotion is our formula. Where there is devotion, the mind must be clear,” she said, while recalling Naresh Patel’s oft-repeated line during difficult moments: “Whatever happens will happen according to Mother’s will.”
Anar Patel also laid down a clear social roadmap calling for unity without fragmentation, care for the weakest families, and a firm stand against social alienation. “There should be differences, but not divisions of opinion. There should be no old-age homes in our society,” she asserted, striking an emotional chord.
Looking ahead, Naresh Patel unveiled an ambitious expansion plan for Khodaldham’s physical and institutional footprint. He appealed to the youth to step forward, urged the formation of specialised committees, and announced major infrastructure projects a Khodaldham Trust building near the Statue of Unity inspired by Somnath, new accommodation facilities at Kagvad, and a Khodaldham building in Haridwar, a decision taken just a week ago.
He also proposed the inclusion of Jeniben Thummar as a trustee, reinforcing the push for broader representation.
With Anar Patel now at the helm, Khodaldham enters a new phase where faith-driven service, organisational consolidation and subtle political influence intersect. And in Gujarat’s tightly woven social-political fabric, that intersection is already making waves.