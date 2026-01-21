ASHA workers detained en route to Bengal Health Department HQ amid plans to intensify protests

KOLKATA: Several ASHA workers were detained on Wednesday while travelling to the state health department headquarters near Kolkata to participate in a march pressing for various demands, including a hike in the minimum monthly honorarium, police said.

The protesting Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), who have been on a ‘cease work’ since December 23, were detained from different districts across the state as a precautionary measure, officials said.

A section of the protesters claimed that police set up barricades outside Sealdah and Howrah railway stations, where ASHA workers had arrived on trains from several districts since early morning. Some protesters were seen squatting on the platforms at these stations.

“We have been prevented from exiting Howrah station since 6.30 am,” an ASHA worker from Paschim Dinajpur alleged.