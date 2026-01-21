Bhopal Diary | Digvijaya Singh defends Congress legislator

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has defended Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya, who has been facing criticism over controversial remarks linking rapes of SC, ST, and MBC women to religious scriptures and pilgrimages. Baraiya, a two-time MLA, has come under attack from several quarters for his comments. Speaking in his defence, Digvijaya Singh said Baraiya had only quoted from a book by Hari Mohan Jha, a Brahmin and former head of the Philosophy Department at Patna University. Singh added that if any action is required, it should be directed at the author of the book and not the MLA.

International turtle smuggler faces extradition

International turtle smuggler Mannivannan Murugesan, arrested twice by the MP State Tiger Strike Force (MPSTSF) in the last four years, will be extradited to Thailand for trial. Delhi’s Patiala House Court has recently cleared his extradition in connection with an August 2012 case involving the seizure of around 900 rare turtles at Bangkok Airport. Murugesan was first arrested by MPSTSF in 2018 and again in 2021. Originally from Singapore, he is considered the third biggest turtle smuggler globally. Investigators say he played a key role in the illegal trade of rare turtle species across Thailand, India, Malaysia, Macau, Hong Kong, China, and Madagascar.