Canada probes role of 111 foreign nationals, mostly of Indian origin from Punjab, in extortion cases

CHANDIGRAH: The British Columbia Extortion Task Force is investigating 111 foreign nationals, mostly suspected to be of Indian origin from Punjab, in connection with a series of extortion cases targeting communities in the Lower Mainland. So far, nine individuals have been removed from Canada.

The task force, formed four months ago, is analyzing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and other physical, digital, and forensic evidence to establish links and advance investigations. It has taken conduct of 32 files from various jurisdictions across the province and continues to work closely with local police, municipal partners, and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to assess and enforce immigration violations.

Assistant Commissioner John Brewer of the BC RCMP said extortion investigations are complex, requiring lawfully obtained evidence. “The task force has over 1,000 exhibits and hundreds of hours of CCTV footage being meticulously analyzed. Public safety remains our top priority, and investigations extend beyond provincial borders through collaboration with police partners nationwide,” he said.

The task force has obtained nearly 100 judicial authorizations, executed multiple search warrants across the Lower Mainland, Southeast District, and Alberta, and arrested several suspects. Seven individuals have been criminally charged so far, while municipal policing partners have secured charges through independent and collaborative investigations.

A statement from the BC RCMP emphasized that claiming refugee status does not exempt suspects from legal consequences. “The CBSA continues to aggressively pursue the removal of extortionists attempting to evade justice by abusing Canadians’ concern for genuine refugees,” the statement said.

Brewer added, “We are moving forward with each investigation to ensure those responsible are held accountable. The multi-pronged approach of the task force, specialized units, and police partners ensures that the necessary expertise is available across the province and country to advance these investigations.”