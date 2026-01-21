Couple, child test HIV-positive allegedly after blood transfusion at Jharkhand hospital

RANCHI: Three members of the same family – husband, wife, and their elder child – tested HIV-positive allegedly after receiving infected blood at Sadar Hospital in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum.

Notably, this is not the first case of negligence in West Singhbhum; in October last year, five children undergoing treatment for thalassemia contracted HIV after being given infected blood at Sadar Hospital in West Singhbhum.

The recurring incidents have raised serious doubts about the functioning of the hospital management.

According to the victim's family, the woman had given birth through cesarean section at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital in January 2023.

Due to excessive bleeding during delivery, she was given a blood transfusion from the hospital's blood bank.

The family alleges that the woman received infected blood at that time, which later led to the entire family becoming infected. The matter came to light when the woman became pregnant for the second time in June 2025.

During a routine check-up, it was found that she was HIV-positive. When her husband was tested, he also tested positive.