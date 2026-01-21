Culture ministry’s Republic Day tableau to trace 150-year journey of ‘Vande Mataram’

NEW DLEHI: The Ministry of Culture will present a tableau on the theme “150 Years of Vande Mataram” at the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, highlighting the national song as a living symbol of India’s civilisational memory, collective consciousness and enduring cultural continuity.

The tableau traces the long and layered journey of Vande Mataram, giving it a powerful visual expression. At its forefront will be the original manuscript of the song, underscoring its historic origins and central place in India’s freedom struggle.

“At the centre of the tableau stands the present generation, represented by Gen Z, who renders Vande Mataram inspired by the historic rendition of Vishnupant Pagnis. His recording of the song in Raga Sarang, achieved by altering the sequence of verses to circumvent colonial censorship, became a significant example of artistic resistance during the freedom movement,” officials said.

Explaining the theme, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Vivek Aggarwal said that India’s Republic Day tableaux are far more than ceremonial displays; they function as moving archives of the nation’s civilisational memory.

“Year after year, they translate ideas, values, and historical experience into a shared visual language, reaffirming that culture is not an ornament of the Republic, but its sustaining spirit. Within this continuum, Vande Mataram occupies a singular and enduring place,” he said.

The official further noted that once spoken on the lips of revolutionaries and sung in prisons, meetings and processions, Vande Mataram is far more than a song.