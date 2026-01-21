DGCA rolls out electronic licence for senior pilots

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to convenience for aviators, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday launched the Electronic Pilot Licence (EPL) for Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) holders.

ATPL holders are senior pilots who can command an aircraft weighing over 5,700 kilograms, a source explained.

An official release said DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai formally launched the EPL at the regulator’s headquarters on Wednesday.

“Pilots can now view, verify and present their credentials in real time to airlines, regulators, aerodrome authorities and international bodies anywhere, anytime without carrying physical documents. EPL enhances convenience for pilots, strengthens security against forgery, reduces administrative burdens, and supports the Government’s Digital India and Ease of Doing Business initiatives,” the release said.

The move follows the successful rollout of the system for Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) holders in February 2025. CPL is awarded to junior pilots who operate flights below 5,700 kilograms.

“India became the second country in the world to implement this digital licensing system in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards,” the release added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General said, “The EPL initiative is a key step towards strengthening India’s civil aviation regulatory ecosystem through secure, modern and future-ready digital systems.”