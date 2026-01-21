ECI asks Bengal CEO to display names of ‘logical discrepancy,’ ‘unmapped’ voters by January 24

KOLKATA: In compliance with a Supreme Court order, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (WBCEO) Manoj Agarwal to display the names of voters falling under the ‘logical discrepancies’ and ‘unmapped’ categories by January 24 across the state.

The names are to be displayed at gram panchayat bhawans, prominent public places in every subdivision and block office, and at municipal wards.

The directive follows the Supreme Court’s observation on Monday that the ECI could display the names of voters belonging to the “logical discrepancies” and ‘unmapped’ categories during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at the offices of gram panchayats, blocks, talukas, subdivisions and municipal wards.

“The exercise should be made completely timely and all persons should be given a fair opportunity,” said the division bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Dipankar Datta.