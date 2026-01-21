ECI seeks written explanations from West Bengal govt for taking action against two erring WBCS executives

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday wrote a letter to the state chief secretary (CS) Nandini Chakraborty seeking explanations for taking disciplinary proceedings against two Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), without consulting the matter with the ECI.

Tathagata Mondal and Sudipta Das, against whom the disciplinary proceedings are taken, are West Bengal Civil Service Executives (WBCS).

Today’s ECI letter to Chakraborty is significant because some top bureaucrats at the state secretariat Nabanna, who were instrumental in taking disciplinary proceedings against the two AEROs Mondal and Das without any consultations with the ECI, must be answerable to the Commission, said a senior official at the WBCEO office.

The commission has sought a detailed report seeking to know about the roles of these bureaucrats.

The West Bengal government had informed the ECI saying, ‘one official, namely Sri Tathagata Mondal, AERO, 137-Baruipur Purba AC has been exonerated, and a minor penalty has been imposed on Sri Sudipta Das, AERO-206 Moyna AC.”

The Commission has rejected the disciplinary proceedings taken by the state government against the two WBCS officers.

“Since the disciplinary proceedings have been finalised without adherence to the prescribed procedure and without mandatory consultation with the Commission, the Commission does not accept such finalisation of disciplinary action. Accordingly, the same shall be treated as procedurally irregular and non est in the eyes of the Commission ….,” the letter written by the ECI secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra stated.