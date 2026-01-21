ED director to review I-PAC raid during three-day visit to Kolkata

KOLKATA: Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Rahul Navin, is likely to visit Kolkata for three days from January 22, 2026, two weeks after the agency raided the residence of I-PAC's director, Pratik Jain, and the organisation’s office on 8 January.

The ED chief’s visit to Kolkata is significant particularly at the backdrop against the raids at the two different places especially with the assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled to be held within the next few months.

ED sources at the CGO Complex at Salt Lake city, Navin is expected to hold meetings in different phases with senior officials of the investigating agency to take stock of different cases including the I-PAC matter in the eastern region.

He would also interact with his staff at the CGO Complex, the central agency’s eastern zonal headquarters, and undertake review of the cases being investigated in the zone.

He is also expected to take feedback from ED officers on the overall working conditions and security arrangements for them and the office premises, keeping in mind the recent developments, sources said.

The search operations carried out by the investigating agency at Jain’s Loudon Street residence and I-PAC office had prompted the West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo to storm in to the two places.