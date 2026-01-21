Electronic warfare turned the tide in Operation Sindoor, says CIDS chief

BENGALURU: “Electronic warfare is no longer the shield, but the sword,” Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CIDS), said on Tuesday, underscoring the central role electronic warfare now plays in modern military operations.

He was speaking at the seventh edition of the International Conference on Electronic Warfare held at the Indian Institute of Science, where he highlighted how electronic warfare has moved to centre stage in defence forces across the world.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, who was the chief guest at the inauguration, joined the three-day event virtually. In his address, Seth said electronic warfare had become indispensable in contemporary battlefields, with threats in the electronic domain evolving rapidly.

“Electronic warfare has emerged as a necessary force in the contemporary battlefield. The nature of threats in the electronic domain evolves rapidly with increased usage. I commend the Defence Research and Development Organisation for its sustained support towards India’s indigenous electronic capabilities. Its laboratories have been of significant help,” he said.