Google shows interest to invest in Madhya Pradesh at Davos meet

BHOPAL: Google has reportedly shown keen interest at investing in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in information technology, information technology enabled services (ITES) and data centre projects.

On the second day of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos (Switzerland), the MP government officials met with Sanjay Gupta, the president of Google for the Asia Pacific region on Tuesday.

At the meeting which was also attended by the state’s minister for new and renewable energy sources, Rakesh Shukla, the Google team also discussed possibilities of implementing innovation and digital solutions in the agriculture and education sectors through Gemini AI.

During the meeting, the MP government shared its plan to formulate a green energy–based policy to ensure adequate and sustainable power supply for IT and data centre projects. The state’s capability to meet the specific requirements of global companies like Google, its supportive policy framework, and its collaborative approach were also highlighted.

Sanjay Gupta, President, Asia Pacific region, Google, expressed his agreement to extend cooperation towards developing MP as an emerging technology hub through IT infrastructure, digital innovation and skill development, the MP government stated in its official statement.

The WEF second day also saw the MP officials holding a meeting with UAE-headquartered multinational company Crescent Enterprises officials led by the company’s deputy CEO and head of investments, Tushar Singhvi.