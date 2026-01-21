Google shows interest to invest in Madhya Pradesh at Davos meet

BHOPAL: Google has reportedly shown keen interest at investing in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in information technology, information technology enabled services (ITES) and data centre projects.
On the second day of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos (Switzerland), the MP government officials met with Sanjay Gupta, the president of Google for the Asia Pacific region on Tuesday.
At the meeting which was also attended by the state’s minister for new and renewable energy sources, Rakesh Shukla, the Google team also discussed possibilities of implementing innovation and digital solutions in the agriculture and education sectors through Gemini AI.
During the meeting, the MP government shared its plan to formulate a green energy–based policy to ensure adequate and sustainable power supply for IT and data centre projects. The state’s capability to meet the specific requirements of global companies like Google, its supportive policy framework, and its collaborative approach were also highlighted.
Sanjay Gupta, President, Asia Pacific region, Google, expressed his agreement to extend cooperation towards developing MP as an emerging technology hub through IT infrastructure, digital innovation and skill development, the MP government stated in its official statement.
The WEF second day also saw the MP officials holding a meeting with UAE-headquartered multinational company Crescent Enterprises officials led by the company’s deputy CEO and head of investments, Tushar Singhvi.
The two sides discussed investment opportunities in multimodal logistics, inland container depots, warehousing, and integrated supply chain infrastructure in the state.
During the meeting, Crescent Enterprises expressed a strong intent to expand its presence in India and showed keen interest in evaluating Madhya Pradesh as a strategic destination for logistics-led investments.
The MP officials shared details of the state’s dedicated Logistics and Export Policy, which offers incentives such as capital investment assistance, infrastructure facilitation, stamp duty reimbursement, land allotment support, and special incentives for green logistics.
The state government’s principal secretary (Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion) Raghvendra Singh, highlighted that MP’s central location provided significant geographical advantages, including cost-efficient cargo handling through the state’s airports.
He also underlined the state’s strong industrial base across sectors such as food processing, automobiles, pharmaceuticals (including APIs), textiles and garments, and renewable energy equipment manufacturing. In addition, the availability of land, reliable power and water supply, and a stable labour environment positioned the central Indian state as a high-efficiency investment destination for logistics and supply chain projects.
Both sides have agreed to continue engagement to identify specific project opportunities and to advance discussions on potential investments in logistics and allied infrastructure. The interaction reflects the state’s commitment to developing modern and sustainable logistics capabilities to support industrial growth and export promotion.