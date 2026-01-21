Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates heli taxi services from Shimla's Sanjauli Heliport

CHANDIGARH: In a boost to the air connectivity and tourism in Himachal Pradesh, the heli taxi services connecting Shimla with Kullu, Reckong Peo in Kinnaur, and Chandigarh have started from today.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated helicopter services from the Sanjauli Heliport in Shimla.

With this inauguration, daily helicopter flights have commenced from Sanjauli Heliport to Bhuntar Airport in Kullu and to the ITBP Helipad at Reckong-Peo throughout the week.

Additionally, helicopter services between Chandigarh and Sanjauli Heliport will operate three days a week, viz: on Monday, Friday and Saturday.

The helicopter fare on the Sanjauli–Kullu route has been fixed at Rs 3,500 per passenger, while the fare for the Sanjauli–Reckong Peo route has been set at Rs 4,000 per passenger.

The fare from Sanjauli to Chandigarh has been fixed at Rs 3,169 per passenger.

Sukhu said that helicopter services on the Sanjauli-Rampur-Reckong Peo and Sanjauli-Manali (SASE Helipad) routes would also be started soon.

Proposals for these routes have already been submitted to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for approval of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He expressed hope that these services would greatly benefit stakeholders associated with the tourism sector.

He said that the operation of flights from Sanjauli Heliport had been awaited for a long time and that this long-pending demand had finally been fulfilled.