India has more N-warheads than Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India’s position as the world’s sixth-largest nuclear power has not changed over the past year, but the risks surrounding its nuclear posture have grown sharply as cyber, space, and information warfare blur the line between conventional conflict and nuclear escalation. This warning comes from Addressing Multidomain Nuclear Escalation Risk, published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in January 2026.

The study emphasises that nuclear danger is less about warhead numbers and more about how quickly crises can spiral across multiple domains. Analysts at SIPRI, RAND, and CSIS note that escalation risk increasingly arises from non-nuclear actions—cyber intrusions, satellite interference, or precision strikes—rather than explicit nuclear threats. This underlines why traditional warhead rankings can be misleading.

For India, this multidomain reality matters directly. Military actions that appear limited on land, at sea, or in the air can now spill into cyber networks, satellites, and information systems closely tied to nuclear command and control. In a crisis, leaders may have minutes, not hours, to judge intent, raising the risk of miscalculation with human consequences.

South Asia, SIPRI notes, is among the fastest-escalating nuclear regions, where short conventional clashes can quickly generate nuclear signalling. Studies from Carnegie Endowment and the SIPRI Yearbook highlight the region’s vulnerabilities: short decision timelines, limited crisis hotlines, and frequent conventional contact between India and Pakistan. India’s global rank remains sixth, unchanged from last year, with an estimated 180 nuclear warheads.