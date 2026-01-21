Jharkhand, Tata Steel signs Rs 11,000 crore pact for Green Steel

RANCHI: In a significant step towards fostering eco-friendly industrial development, the Jharkhand government has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Steel Limited during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

The agreement envisages an investment exceeding Rs 11,000 crore in next-generation green steel technologies, aimed at reducing carbon emissions while creating large-scale direct and indirect employment across the State.

The partnership will enable the adoption of advanced green steel technologies from Germany and the Netherlands, strengthening Jharkhand’s role in the global shift towards low-carbon manufacturing.

The discussions were held in the presence of a delegation led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with Tata Steel Managing Director and CEO TV Narendran and other senior company executives.