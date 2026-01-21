Jharkhand, Tata Steel signs Rs 11,000 crore pact for Green Steel

RANCHI: In a significant step towards fostering eco-friendly industrial development, the Jharkhand government has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Steel Limited during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.
The agreement envisages an investment exceeding Rs 11,000 crore in next-generation green steel technologies, aimed at reducing carbon emissions while creating large-scale direct and indirect employment across the State.
The partnership will enable the adoption of advanced green steel technologies from Germany and the Netherlands, strengthening Jharkhand’s role in the global shift towards low-carbon manufacturing.
The discussions were held in the presence of a delegation led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with Tata Steel Managing Director and CEO TV Narendran and other senior company executives.
A key element of the proposal is the adoption of HISARNA and EASyMelt ironmaking technologies, involving an estimated investment of Rs 7,000 crore.
HISARNA technology allows the use of indigenous coal and low-grade iron ore, cutting down reliance on imports and improving cost efficiency.
When combined with carbon capture systems, it can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 per cent. After successful pilot projects in the Netherlands, Tata Steel plans to set up a one million tons per annum commercial facility in Jamshedpur by 2030.
The EASyMelt technology, a globally innovative solution, aims to modernise conventional blast furnace processes by lowering coke usage through syngas, resulting in up to 50 per cent reduction in CO₂ emissions.
The investment plan also includes Rs 1,500 crore for a state-of-the-art Combi Mill and Rs 2,600 crore for expanding tinplate manufacturing facilities.
These initiatives are expected to boost Jharkhand’s industrial capacity, generate skilled employment, and strengthen competitiveness in a rapidly decarbonising global economy.
During the interaction, Soren urged Tata Steel to assist in modernising Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the State to improve workforce employability, a proposal the company agreed to support through its CSR initiatives.