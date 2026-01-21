Lucknow leads as UP’s first zero fresh waste dump city

NEW DELHI: With the launch of the Shivari Solid Waste Management Plant, Lucknow marks a major milestone in urban sustainability, achieving 100 percent scientific processing of municipal solid waste under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U).

"Lucknow’s waste management model reflects a strong commitment to circular economy principles—maximizing resource recovery, minimizing legacy waste, and promoting the reuse of recyclables. The initiatives of the LMC stand as a model of inspiration for other cities and agencies, both within India and internationally," said officials of the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA).

The newly commissioned plant has a processing capacity of 700 metric tonnes (MT) per day. Together with the two existing facilities, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is now equipped to scientifically process the entire daily waste generation of over 2,100 metric tonnes—eliminating the need for open dumping and marking a significant milestone in sustainable urban waste management.

The city generates around 2,000 MT of waste daily. To manage this, LMC and Bhumi Green Energy have set up three waste processing plants of 700 MT per day day capacity each. Waste is segregated into organic (55 percent) and inorganic (45 percent) fractions. Organic waste is processed into compost and biogas, while inorganic waste is sorted for recycling or converted into Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) for use in cement and paper industries.