Lucknow woman plots to implicate husband in false cow slaughter case

LUCKNOW: A married woman orchestrated a scheme to implicate her husband in a false cow-slaughter case, intending to seek a divorce and live with her paramour, leading to her husband being arrested twice and three policemen facing disciplinary action for attempting to apprehend her on the premises of the Allahabad High Court.

The woman, who managed to flee amid the chaos triggered by the police action, is accused of attempting twice to implicate her husband, a businessman, for cow slaughter by planting meat in locations linked to him, using social media networks and right-wing groups to provoke police intervention.

Three policemen, a sub-inspector and two constables, were booked on charges of providing false information to gain access to a high-security zone and trespass, following strong objections from advocates to their presence at the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

According to senior police officials, the woman had been in a relationship with a BTech graduate from Bhopal, whom she met through social media around two years ago. Gradually, the relationship intensified, and he began visiting her in Lucknow frequently.

Sources said the two conspired to implicate the woman’s husband in a cow-slaughter case, intending not only to get him jailed but also to create a pretext for her to file for divorce.