Madhya Pradesh: SIT formed to probe tiger, leopard deaths in Bandhavgarh Reserve

BHOPAL: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the continuing deaths of tigers and leopards in and around the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) over the past two months. Among the nine tiger reserves in the “Tiger State” of Madhya Pradesh, BTR has the highest density of tigers.

The SIT was constituted by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) V.K. Ambade on January 19—just a day before the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notices to the central and state governments, as well as the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The notices were issued in response to a petition filed by Bhopal-based wildlife activist Ajay Dubey concerning the deaths of 54 tigers in Madhya Pradesh in 2025, the highest annual tiger mortality recorded since the launch of Project Tiger in 1973.

Taking serious note of the continued deaths of tigers and leopards in and around BTR in Umaria district and adjoining areas over the last two months, Ambade ordered the formation of the SIT, which will be headed by the Conservator of Forests, Shahdol Region. The team will include the in-charge of the State Tiger Strike Force (STSF), the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Anuppur, and Katni-based advocate and wildlife conservationist Manjula Srivastava.

“The situation is serious and alarming, particularly as the number of tigers in BTR is comparatively higher. Prima facie, the possibility of negligence on the part of departmental staff and officials in the recent deaths cannot be ruled out,” Ambade stated in the order.