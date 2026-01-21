Majority of children with special needs in India remain unidentified: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

“The foundation of Viksit Bharat can be laid through education that is equitable, sensitive, and inclusive. The expansion of disability categories from six to twenty-one by the Government reflects this inclusive approach,” he said.

Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, highlighted the need for Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres to dedicate a specific day each week for CwSN.

“On that specific day, specialist doctors need to be available. Teachers could take these students on those specific days to these centres,” he said, adding that the Education Ministry will fund the transportation requirements.

He pointed out that children often face difficulties in visiting hospitals, and specialist doctors may not always be available, requiring multiple visits.

“Often it happens that some specialist or the other is not available and the child needs to visit the medical centre repeatedly,” Kumar said.

The Union Minister also visited an exhibition showcasing assistive products, solutions, and smart technologies at the summit.

He praised the innovative and world-class solutions developed by Indian start-ups to make education more inclusive and address the diverse needs of children with special needs.

According to an official release, the Summit aims to strengthen policies, practices, and innovations for inclusive education for Children with Special Needs in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.