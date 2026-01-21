NC MLA objects to inauguration of pedestrian bridge by LG Sinha

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference MLA has objected to the inauguration of a redeveloped pedestrian bridge at Amira Kadal in Srinagar by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha inaugurated the Rs 7.70-crore Amira Kadal pedestrian bridge on Tuesday. The project, taken up under Srinagar Smart City Limited in December 2023, involved the redevelopment of the historically significant wooden bridge with a focus on heritage conservation, structural safety and quality control.

Dedicating the pedestrian wooden bridge to the people of Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor said the historically significant project will preserve the legacy while improving urban mobility and quality of life.

“Our prime objective is to lift the quality of life to a new level with modern technology and inclusive design. We have made it a mission to protect the soul of every city while upgrading or renovating the infrastructure. By preserving historic lanes, bridges, traditional markets, lively squares and peaceful green spaces, we have made efforts to weave amenities into the cultural heartbeat of each city,” he said.

However, NC MLA from Banihal, Sajjad Shaheen, objected to the inauguration of the bridge by Lt Governor.

“The inauguration of a renovated pedestrian bridge at Amira Kadal by the Lieutenant Governor reflects an unnecessary intrusion into routine civic functions. Such works should be handled by the elected government and the local administration,” the NC MLA posted on X.

He said when a constitutional office descends into inaugurating footbridges, it “blurs institutional boundaries, undermines democratic decentralisation, and weakens established norms of governance”.

Surprisingly, the NC MLA from Amira Kadal constituency, Ahsan Pardesi, was also present along with Lt Governor Sinha during the inauguration of the bridge yesterday.

The NC, however, downplayed MLA Shaheen’s remarks saying it is his personal opinion.

“Our MLA was present when the bridge was inaugurated by LG Sinha,” a senior NC leader said. “The LG is the chairman of the smart city”.