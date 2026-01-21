NHAI, Konkan Railway sign MoU to boost integrated road-rail infrastructure

NEW DELHI: To strengthen Integrated Infrastructure Development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a broad framework for cooperation in resource optimization, and exploration of mutually beneficial opportunities.

The MoU aims to leverage the complementary strengths and technical expertise of both the organizations to support India’s infrastructure growth and enhance connectivity.

The MoU was signed in presence of NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav, along with senior officers from NHAI and KRCL at NHAI Headquarters in New Delhi.

To facilitate effective implementation of provisions as part of the agreement, a Joint Working Group (JWG) comprising representatives from both organizations will be constituted. The JWG will be responsible for identifying specific projects for collaboration, conducting preliminary assessments and feasibility studies, developing detailed project proposals, monitoring progress, and resolving operational issues. The MoU will remain valid for an initial period of five years.

"Under the umbrella MoU, NHAI and KRCL will collaborate to identify, plan, and pursue areas of mutual interests. The partnership will enable closer coordination in road and rail infrastructure planning, particularly in complex and challenging terrains where integrated solutions can deliver greater efficiency, safety, and economic value," said officials.

Key areas of cooperation include planning for integrated development of National Highway and Rail infrastructure such as rail-cum-road bridges and tunnels, Multi-Modal Logistics Parks, Inter-modal Hubs, and grade separators at locations where National Highways intersect or coexist with Railway lines. The MoU also envisages the development of common utility corridors wherever feasible.