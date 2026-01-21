NHAI, Konkan Railway sign MoU to boost integrated road-rail infrastructure

NEW DELHI: To strengthen Integrated Infrastructure Development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a broad framework for cooperation in resource optimization, and exploration of mutually beneficial opportunities.
The MoU aims to leverage the complementary strengths and technical expertise of both the organizations to support India’s infrastructure growth and enhance connectivity.
The MoU was signed in presence of NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav, along with senior officers from NHAI and KRCL at NHAI Headquarters in New Delhi.
To facilitate effective implementation of provisions as part of the agreement, a Joint Working Group (JWG) comprising representatives from both organizations will be constituted. The JWG will be responsible for identifying specific projects for collaboration, conducting preliminary assessments and feasibility studies, developing detailed project proposals, monitoring progress, and resolving operational issues. The MoU will remain valid for an initial period of five years.
"Under the umbrella MoU, NHAI and KRCL will collaborate to identify, plan, and pursue areas of mutual interests. The partnership will enable closer coordination in road and rail infrastructure planning, particularly in complex and challenging terrains where integrated solutions can deliver greater efficiency, safety, and economic value," said officials.
Key areas of cooperation include planning for integrated development of National Highway and Rail infrastructure such as rail-cum-road bridges and tunnels, Multi-Modal Logistics Parks, Inter-modal Hubs, and grade separators at locations where National Highways intersect or coexist with Railway lines. The MoU also envisages the development of common utility corridors wherever feasible.
The collaboration will also help NHAI to access KRCL’s extensive experience in executing projects in difficult terrains that include specialized support for review/proof check of design, drawing and safety aspects in complex bridge and tunnel projects and slope stabilization, the officials said.
MoU also covers providing safety and quality audits of existing tunnels and slope protection works, as well as organizing training programs for NHAI officers and staff at KRCL’s training institute.
"The MoU also provides for sharing technical expertise including best practices in project management, engineering design, construction methodologies, handling geological challenges, and environmental management. Collaborative research and development in innovative construction materials and techniques, as well as provision of providing project-specific consultancy services, are also envisaged under the aggreement," the officials added.
With the development, both organizations will explore opportunities for joint identification and utilization of surplus or underutilized land parcels for commercial development, logistics facilities and other infrastructure projects along the National Highway network and the Konkan Railway corridor.
The collaboration will also focus on enhancing logistics and connectivity by planning efficient first-mile and last-mile solutions for freight and passenger movement, integrating road and rail networks, as well as providing solutions towards establishing dedicated freight corridors or linkages to enhance the efficiency of goods movement.
Further, NHAI and KRCL will collaborate on adoption of advanced technologies and digital solutions for project monitoring, traffic & asset management and smart infrastructure solutions, along with data sharing to improve planning and operational efficiency.