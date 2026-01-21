Panel to probe Indore deaths, Oppn sees red

BHOPAL: A state-level committee of senior bureaucrats has been constituted by the Dr Mohan Yadav government in Madhya Pradesh to conduct a detailed review of the contaminated water-caused deaths-related incident in the country’s cleanest city, Indore.

To be headed by additional chief secretary Sanjay Kumar Shukla, the committee will delve deeper into the actual reasons behind the tragedy – administrative, technical and other reasons.

It will also fix accountability of officials responsible for the lapses and suggest measures to prevent recurrence of any such tragedy in future. The committee will submit its report to the government in a month, the MP government informed the MP High Court on Tuesday.

The committee will be able to obtain records, reports, and information from the departments concerned and conduct site inspections if required. The committee will submit its report to the state government within a maximum of one month, an official statement said. However, the HC’s division bench in Indore, did not pass any immediate observations on this proposal.