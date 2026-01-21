Raj Thackeray-led MNS backs Shinde's Sena in Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation

MUMBAI: Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has extended its support to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation, adding five MNS seats to Shiv Sena's 53 against BJP's 50.

In the KDMC elections, Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 53 corporators, followed by BJP with 50 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 11 seats, MNS five, Congress two, and NCP-SP one.

To form the government, a majority of 61 seats is required. Since Shiv Sena and BJP have only 53 and 50 seats respectively, neither of them can form the government on their own.

With MNS' support, Shiv Sena has 58 seats, improving its chances of securing a majority. In this alliance, Shiv Sena will dictate terms while deciding upon the mayor candidate and chairpersons of various key committees in the corporation. Dr Shrikant Shinde, son of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, is to represent the KDMC in the Parliament.

After confirming MNS-Shiv Sena alliance and submitting the support letter to the district collector, Dr Shrikant Shinde said the MNS has extended support to them for the development of KDMC. He was quick to add that despite the unexpected development, their alliance with BJP is intact.

"DyCM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan will sit together to finalise the mayor candidate and other things," Shinde said.

He added that other party corporators were ready to cooperate with Shiv Sena, as in the case of Ulhasnagar where Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi extended its support.

"We will ensure that most places will have a Mahayuti mayor," Shinde said.

In Ambarnath, Shinde’s Sena was the single largest party with 23 councilors, BJP followed with 14, Congress had 12 and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s NCP 4. Yet, BJP’s Tejshashree Karanjule got elected as president because of the opportunistic alliance called Ambarnath Vikas Aghadi.