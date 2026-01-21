Rajasthan HC quashes 93 gravel mining leases; Supreme Court to resume Aravalli hearing on Wednesday

JAIPUR: In a significant ruling, the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday cancelled e-auction orders for 93 gravel mining leases across Bhilwara, Barmer, Tonk, and Sirohi districts. The court also sought clarification from the state government on how gravel mining will be carried out in the future and how mined areas will be reclaimed.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice S.P. Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma passed the order while allowing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Dr. Brijmohan Sapoot Kala Sanskriti Seva Sansthan. The court observed that once a mining lease expires, mining activity in the area must remain prohibited for the next five years to allow natural replenishment.

The High Court directed the Rajasthan government to submit a detailed report specifying the locations of gravel mining and proposed reclamation measures once mining concludes. The report is to be submitted to the High Court and may also be placed before the Supreme Court in a pending matter if the state so chooses.

The PIL had argued that the state government conducted e-auctions in violation of Supreme Court directions and the recommendations of the Central Empowerment Committee (CEC). Senior advocates Kamalakar Sharma and Alankrita Sharma, representing the petitioner, pointed out that the 2021 CEC report mandated a five-year ban on mining operations after a lease ends, but the state allegedly subdivided old mining areas into smaller blocks of 12–100 hectares and re-auctioned them, resulting in continuous mining in the same regions for nearly a decade.