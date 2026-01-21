Rare and threatened birds among 5,800 migrants counted at Uttarakhand’s Asan Wetland

DEHRADUN: The annual Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) concluded at the Asan Wetland in Uttarakhand, recording a large congregation of migratory birds, including several rare and threatened species.

The count recorded 5,806 waterbirds across 126 species, underscoring the ecological significance of the Ramsar-listed wetland. The census marked the 40th anniversary of the AWC and the 60th edition of the Indian Waterbird Census.

The exercise was carried out through a large citizen-science effort coordinated by the Chakrata Forest Division. Birdwatchers, students, volunteers and forest department staff monitored wintering waterfowl during the peak migratory season.

Conservationists noted the presence of several species listed as vulnerable or endangered on the IUCN Red List. “The sighting of species like the Steppe Eagle and the Egyptian Vulture is significant,” a forest department source said.

“These birds are critically dependent on healthy wetland ecosystems for survival. Their presence confirms that Asan remains a crucial refuge along the Central Asian Flyway.”

The ruddy shelduck, locally known as the Surkhab, was the most numerous species, with 983 individuals counted. Large numbers of bar-headed geese and greylag geese were also recorded, indicating favourable conditions in the high-altitude breeding grounds they recently left.

The threatened species recorded included the Common Pochard (Vulnerable), Ferruginous Duck (Near Threatened), Pallas’s Fish Eagle (Endangered) and the Asian Woolly-necked Stork (Near Threatened).

Data from Asan Wetland, designated an Important Bird Area, will feed into national conservation planning. While the bird count at the site has remained stable compared with recent years, the census effort across Uttarakhand expanded to 24 sites this year.

“This census is more than just a headcount; it’s an ecological health check,” a participating volunteer said. “The data helps us pinpoint specific threats, whether they be habitat encroachment or water quality issues, allowing for targeted protection measures before the birds depart.”

The findings, submitted through eBird forms, will contribute to global strategies aimed at protecting migratory corridors across Asia.

Officials said the successful census highlighted collaboration between local communities and the forest department in safeguarding Uttarakhand’s avian biodiversity. The census was organised by the Uttarakhand Forest Department, the Uttarakhand State Biodiversity Board, eBird India and the Asian Waterbird Census, with support from multiple research institutions, conservation groups and educational organisations across the state.