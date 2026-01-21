Sambhal violence: Judge who ordered FIR against policemen among 14 transferred by Allahabad HC

LUCKNOW: In a significant move, the Allahabad High Court has carried out a major judicial reshuffle, transferring 14 judges, including three district judge-level officers. Among the prominent names is Vibhanshu Sudhir, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Sambhal.

He had recently ordered the registration of an FIR against Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anuj Chaudhary and 20 policemen on January 9 in connection with the violence that rocked the city during the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, 2024.

It was Aditya Singh who had ordered the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal in November 2024 while hearing a petition which claimed that the mosque was originally the Harihar temple. Aditya Kumar Singh has since been promoted.

Reacting to the development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav dubbed the transfers an irregularity, urging the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court of India to take cognisance of the matter.

Significantly, ASP Anuj Chaudhary had visited Gorakhpur on January 15, the day of Makar Sankranti, six days after the order to register an FIR against him and other policemen was passed. The ASP had performed prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple.

It may be recalled that Yameen, a resident of Mohalla Khaggu Sarai Anjuman under Sambhal’s Nakhasa police station area, filed a petition in the CJM court on February 6, 2025, stating that his son, Alam, had left home on November 24, 2024, to sell rusk (toast). When he reached the Shahi Jama Masjid area, the police allegedly shot him.

Yameen had named 12 policemen, including the then Circle Officer (CO) Sambhal Anuj Chaudhary and Sambhal Kotwali Inspector Anuj Tomar, as accused. The case was heard in court on January 9, 2026. The Chief Judicial Magistrate ordered that an FIR be filed against all the police officers named.

Yameen’s lawyer, Chaudhary Akhtar Hussain, said his client’s son received treatment while hiding from the police. The court was requested to file an FIR against former CO Anuj Chaudhary, former Inspector Anuj Tomar and unknown policemen.