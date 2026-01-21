SC to hear plea seeking permission to pray on Basant Panchami at disputed temple-mosque complex in MP

BHOPAL: The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a plea by the Hindu Front for Justice (HFJ) seeking exclusive right for Hindus to offer prayers on Basant Panchami in the disputed Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district of western Madhya Pradesh.

Representing the HFJ, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain had filed the plea regarding the matter on January 2, 2026. Jain appealed to the court on Tuesday for an urgent hearing, after which the SC listed the matter for hearing on Thursday, January 22. The concerned festival, Basant Panchami, falls on Friday.

"The April 7, 2003, order of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) doesn’t cover the eventuality of Basant Panchami falling on a Friday, which is why we have moved an application praying for an exclusive right of uninterrupted worship for the Hindus the entire day (January 23, 2026). Owing to possible communal tension, I appeal that the application filed on January 2 be listed and heard," Jain submitted before the apex court on Tuesday.

Around 23 years back, the ASI (which conserves the disputed complex) had issued an order allowing Muslims to access the monument’s premises for the Friday Namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm. The same order also granted Hindus the permission to hold traditional ceremonies in the same premises on Basant Panchami every year, along with exclusive access to the complex every Tuesday.

The 2003 order, however, did not specify what must be done if Basant Panchami coincides with Friday Namaz.

In the last 25 years, Basant Panchami has reportedly coincided with Friday prayers thrice, including 2006, 2013 and 2016. Ahead of the Basant Panchami in all those years, the ASI had come out in advance with orders, allowing the Muslim community access to the premises for Friday Namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm and permitting the Hindus to observe the Basant Panchami from sunrise to 12 noon and again from 3.30 pm to sunset. The order also clearly mentioned that the Hindu devotees shall only take a handful of flowers and rice for the purpose of their offerings.

While orders mentioning about the coinciding events of Basant Panchami and Friday Namaz in the previous years was issued 4-13 days in advance, the ASI is yet to issue the relevant order this time, despite Basant Panchami being just two days away.

Owing to absence of a fresh ASI order for January 23, the Supreme Court hearing on HFJ’s application, a day before the Hindu festival becomes more crucial.