Spain joins Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, elevates ties with India to strategic level

NEW DELHI: Spain on Wednesday formally joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), marking a significant expansion of its engagement in the region and a major step forward in India–Spain relations.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares handed over the Declaration of Accession to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, announcing that Spain would also upgrade its ties with India to a “strategic association,” the highest level of bilateral partnership.

Launched by India in 2019, the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative aims to foster cooperation for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific, strengthening maritime security, stability and development.

Albares described India as a “reliable country” committed to international law, multilateralism and the principles of the UN Charter, stressing that in an increasingly complex global environment, Spain sees India as a stable and trustworthy partner.

He said Madrid was keen to deepen cooperation bilaterally, through the European Union, and in multilateral forums, ahead of the India–EU summit later this month.

Jaishankar noted that the global order was undergoing “profound change,” making collaboration among like-minded nations more imperative. He added that both India and Spain have been victims of terrorism and called for zero tolerance towards the threat worldwide.

The two sides also highlighted strong economic and defence cooperation, citing the Airbus–Tata joint venture to manufacture C-295 aircraft in India as a model partnership.

Jaishankar said the first made-in-India Airbus aircraft is expected to roll out from the Gujarat facility before September 2026, ahead of schedule.