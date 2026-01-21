‘Steroid use key trigger for secondary glaucoma’

NEW DELHI: Widespread steroid use in India is emerging as a key trigger for secondary glaucoma, a sight-threatening condition that can lead to irreversible blindness, said experts on Tuesday. Steroids are commonly used for allergies, skin conditions, respiratory illnesses, and even as over-the-counter eye drops, and this can significantly raise eye pressure when used for prolonged periods.

As January is observed as Glaucoma Awareness Month, doctors across India are flagging the increasing and often unsupervised use of steroids, which is leading to secondary glaucoma — the name used to describe glaucomas that occur as a side effect or “secondary” to another underlying medical condition or trauma.

“Steroid-induced glaucoma is increasingly being seen in routine clinical practice, especially among patients who have used steroid medications or eye drops without medical supervision,” said Dr JS Titiyal, Regional Head, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, New Delhi. “What makes this dangerous is that patients feel symptom-free initially, while eye pressure continues to rise silently, causing permanent damage,” he said.

Patients often don’t realise the long-term damage being caused to the optic nerve, according to experts

India is home to an estimated 12-13 million people living with glaucoma, accounting for nearly one-sixth of the global burden. Globally, glaucoma affects around 75-80 million individuals, a number expected to rise beyond 110 million by 2040.

Despite being the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, glaucoma remains underdiagnosed in India.