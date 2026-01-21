Sunita Williams calls India ‘home’, highlights race to build a sustainable human presence on the Moon

Williams said that competition in the global space sector is already well under way, driven by both national space agencies and private players. She described this phase as a natural evolution of space exploration, noting that innovation often accelerates when multiple actors pursue similar goals. Despite the competitive environment, she stressed the importance of collaboration, particularly for complex and long-duration missions beyond low Earth orbit.

A key focus of her remarks was humanity’s renewed push toward the Moon. Williams said the long-term objective is not merely to send astronauts to the lunar surface but to do so in a sustainable manner. Establishing systems that allow humans to live and work on the Moon for extended periods, she explained, will be critical for future exploration, including eventual missions to Mars. She underlined that sustainability, safety and scientific value are now central considerations in mission planning.

During the interaction, Williams shared personal insights from her time aboard the International Space Station, describing daily life in microgravity, the physical and mental challenges of long-duration missions, and the sense of perspective that comes from viewing Earth from space. She spoke about conducting scientific experiments, maintaining the station, and working with crewmates from different countries, highlighting how teamwork and preparation are essential in the extreme environment of space.

She also reflected on the inspiration space exploration can provide to younger generations, particularly students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Williams encouraged young people to remain curious and persistent, emphasizing that careers in space are built over time through learning, discipline and resilience.

The interaction concluded with questions from the audience, ranging from future lunar missions to life aboard the space station and the evolving role of private companies in space exploration. Williams’ remarks underscored both the rapid changes underway in the global space landscape and the enduring human drive to explore beyond Earth, a journey she said is increasingly defined by ambition, cooperation and a vision of sustainable presence beyond our planet.