Three labourers die while digging well in Assam's Karbi Anglong

DIPHU: Three labourers died while digging a well in a remote village of Assam's Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Wednesday.

The daily-wage workers were engaged in digging a well in Disama village when they fell into the pit on Tuesday evening.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the labourers, the officials said. They were taken to the Diphu Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared them brought-dead.

The deceased have been identified as Tissong Terang, Bongtharber Hobi Teron and Longsdab Teron.

The district administration is inquiring into the details of the incident, the officials added.