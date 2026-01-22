AI driven security grid deployed in MP's Dhar ahead of Basant Panchami prayers, Friday Namaz

BHOPAL: Artificial Intelligence powered security systems will play a key role as the administration and police gear up to ensure peaceful Basant Panchami prayers and three hour Friday Namaz at separate spaces within the disputed Bhojshala Temple Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar town, in accordance with a Supreme Court order issued on Thursday.

An unprecedented security cover, comprising more than 8,000 personnel from the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force’s Rapid Action Force (RAF), has been deployed in the communally sensitive district headquarters town. AI forms a crucial part of the multi layered security arrangements.

Every nook and cranny of the town, including individual houses and rooftops, has been mapped using AI, LiDAR and 3D city mapping technology.

This is aimed at ensuring that security personnel, particularly those deployed from other districts and outside the state, have precise maps with pinpointed locations of every locality in the town.

The maps, prepared in advance, will help security personnel locate and reach specific areas quickly in case of any eventuality.

Adding to the arrangements are AI enabled drones that will fly at regular intervals, providing real time data on crowd density fluctuations across various localities, especially around the Archaeological Survey of India protected complex and other identified sensitive areas.

“Based on the real time data fed by the AI enabled drones, the centralised command control room will monitor crowd movement across the town and issue alerts in real time to security personnel about specific locations where enhanced crowd management or immediate security assistance is urgently required,” Inspector General of Police (Indore Range) Anurag told TNIE on Thursday.