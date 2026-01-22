Amid tariff tension over Russian oil, US Army Secy to meet Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Amid continuing strain in US-India relations over tariff uncertainty, US Army Secretary Daniel P Driscoll is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi. Sources confirmed that this will be

Driscoll’s first visit to India since assuming charge as Secretary of the Army in February last year. He will be accompanied by a 13-member delegation from the United States.

After a brief stopover in New Delhi, the delegation is expected to travel to a Central Asian country before returning to the Indian capital on January 23. During his visit, Driscoll is scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, with a focus on strengthening defence and strategic cooperation.

It is also learnt that the US Army Secretary is seeking a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his stay. The visit comes in the backdrop of Washington having imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India in August 2025 as a penalty for continuing oil purchases from Russia.