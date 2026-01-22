Amit Shah hails Gita Press as 'indispensable' pillar of Indian culture, Sanatan Dharma

DEHRADUN: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday delivered a powerful tribute to the esteemed Gita Press, describing it as an “indispensable institution” for anyone who values Indian culture and follows Sanatan Dharma.
Speaking at an event in Rishikesh after the release of the centenary edition of Gita Press’s monthly magazine Kalyan, Shah underscored the organisation’s crucial role in safeguarding and propagating India’s spiritual heritage for nearly a century.
“No person in India or the world who has expectations from Sanatan Dharma, who looks towards Indian culture for solutions to the world’s problems, and who loves this land can possibly remain unaware of Gita Press,” Shah said, emphasising its national significance.
The Home Minister linked the cultural resurgence sweeping the country to the trajectory set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and cited several milestones as evidence of this renewed national vigour.
“After 550 years, a towering temple of Lord Ram has been built in Ayodhya,” Shah said, drawing applause. He added that the restoration of historic sites reaffirmed national pride. “The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, destroyed by Aurangzeb, sends a message to the entire world that the power of faith is far greater than those who seek to destroy it,” he said.
In a major announcement, Shah said the Government of India will observe the entire upcoming year as Somnath Swabhiman Varsh (Somnath Self-Respect Year), marking 1,000 years since the destruction of the revered Somnath Temple.
“Somnath was destroyed 16 times and rebuilt 16 times. Those who destroyed it have all vanished, but the eternal flag of Somnath still flies high today,” he asserted, highlighting the resilience of the Hindu faith.
The minister also listed other cultural recoveries, including the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Mahakaleshwar Corridor, and the revival of the Kedarnath shrine. He noted that work is underway to revive over 35 pilgrimage sites across the country, along with the repatriation of more than 642 stolen idols.
Turning his focus back to Gita Press, Shah paid tribute to its founder, Hanuman Prasad Poddar, noting that for nearly 103 years he had strengthened the foundations of Sanatan Dharma.
“Poddar Ji renounced everything and dedicated his entire life to Gita Press,” Shah said. “Through Gita Press, he instilled unwavering faith and reverence for Indian culture in the hearts of individuals and families.”
Shah stressed that Gita Press operates not for profit but for nation-building. He lauded the Kalyan magazine, saying it has served as a spiritual compass and kept “the lamp of Indian culture burning through every crisis.”
Concluding his address, Shah highlighted the depth of the literature disseminated by the publication. “In its 1932 issue, Kalyan presented Lord Shri Krishna as a great personality - a politician, a philosopher and the destroyer of all evil,” he said.
Earlier in the day, the Home Minister visited the Lakshminarayan Temple and offered prayers to Maa Ganga.