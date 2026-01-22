Amit Shah hails Gita Press as 'indispensable' pillar of Indian culture, Sanatan Dharma

DEHRADUN: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday delivered a powerful tribute to the esteemed Gita Press, describing it as an “indispensable institution” for anyone who values Indian culture and follows Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking at an event in Rishikesh after the release of the centenary edition of Gita Press’s monthly magazine Kalyan, Shah underscored the organisation’s crucial role in safeguarding and propagating India’s spiritual heritage for nearly a century.

“No person in India or the world who has expectations from Sanatan Dharma, who looks towards Indian culture for solutions to the world’s problems, and who loves this land can possibly remain unaware of Gita Press,” Shah said, emphasising its national significance.

The Home Minister linked the cultural resurgence sweeping the country to the trajectory set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and cited several milestones as evidence of this renewed national vigour.

“After 550 years, a towering temple of Lord Ram has been built in Ayodhya,” Shah said, drawing applause. He added that the restoration of historic sites reaffirmed national pride. “The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, destroyed by Aurangzeb, sends a message to the entire world that the power of faith is far greater than those who seek to destroy it,” he said.

In a major announcement, Shah said the Government of India will observe the entire upcoming year as Somnath Swabhiman Varsh (Somnath Self-Respect Year), marking 1,000 years since the destruction of the revered Somnath Temple.