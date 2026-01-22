Maoist leader with Rs 1 crore bounty among 15 killed in police encounter in Jharkhand's Saranda forests

RANCHI: At least 15 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces near Kumbadih village under Chotanagra police station in the Saranda forests of Jharkhand on Thursday. Officials confirmed that the group's leader Patiram Manjhi alias Anal Da carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty was killed. Another Maoist with a Rs 50 lakh bounty was also killed in the same operation.

"One of the deceased has been identified as Central Committee Member of CPI (Maoist), Anal Da alias Patiram Manjhi, carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head," stated an official communique from the Jharkhand police headquarters. The communique further added that, during search operation, 15 bodies were recovered, along with a large quantity of weapons and articles of day-to-day use.

According to police sources, security forces were conducting a search operation in the dense Saranda jungles as part of an anti-Maoist drive when the ultras, who were lying in ambush, opened fire. The forces retaliated, triggering an intense gun battle.

An official communiqué issued by the Jharkhand Police headquarters said intermittent firing between the two sides has been continuing since morning.

“An encounter between the police and Maoists is underway in the Saranda forest area of Chaibasa. Intermittent firing continues from both sides. Detailed information will be shared periodically,” it said.