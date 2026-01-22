Bombay HC seeks cops' response to UK-based doctor's plea to quash FIR, LOC over post against BJP leaders

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Mumbai Police on a plea filed by British doctor and YouTuber Sangram Patil to quash an FIR over social media posts against BJP leaders.

Patil, who is currently barred from leaving India due to a Look Out Circular (LOC), maintains that he has been cooperating with investigators, a claim disputed in the high court by Advocate General Milind Sathe.

A single bench of Justice Ashwin Bhobe took up Patil's plea, which also sought quashing of the LOC, and directed the police to file an affidavit in response to the petition.

The matter was posted for hearing on February 4.

Patil, a British citizen of Indian origin hailing from Jalgaon district in north Maharashtra, was stopped at the Mumbai international airport on January 10 upon his arrival and questioned for 15 hours.

His counsel, Sudeep Pasbola, on Thursday told the court that the doctor was unaware an FIR existed and had traveled to India on his own.