CEC Gyanesh Kumar launches ECINET as single digital platform to counter election misinformation

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday launched ECINET, an all-encompassing digital platform that integrates more than 40 existing election-related applications and portals into a single, secure and user-friendly interface.

The platform was launched at the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026.

Launching the platform, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said it has all the features and tools required to counter misinformation related to elections.

He also offered assistance to election management bodies from countries attending the conference to help them develop similar online tools in their own languages and in accordance with their respective laws.