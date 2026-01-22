CEC Gyanesh Kumar launches ECINET as single digital platform to counter election misinformation

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday launched ECINET, an all-encompassing digital platform that integrates more than 40 existing election-related applications and portals into a single, secure and user-friendly interface.
The platform was launched at the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026.
Launching the platform, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said it has all the features and tools required to counter misinformation related to elections.
He also offered assistance to election management bodies from countries attending the conference to help them develop similar online tools in their own languages and in accordance with their respective laws.
Noting that several poll management bodies expressed concern during the conference over the spread of misinformation during election periods, Kumar described ECINET as a comprehensive online tool to counter false narratives, as all election-related facts would be available on a single platform.
According to an ECI official, the new digital platform would significantly reduce the burden on users by eliminating the need to download and navigate multiple applications or remember different login credentials.
The official said ECINET would allow users to access relevant electoral data on desktops and smartphones alike, adding that to ensure accuracy, all information would be entered only by authorised ECI officials.
Entry by the concerned officials would ensure that the data made available to stakeholders is as accurate as possible. However, in the event of any discrepancy, the primary data recorded in statutory forms would prevail, officials noted.
The ECINET will subsume existing applications such as the Voter Helpline App, Voter Turnout App, cVIGIL, Suvidha, Saksham and the KYC App, which together have recorded more than 5.5 crore downloads.
Conceived by CEC Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, ECINET aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and public confidence in election management across the world’s largest democracy, officials said.