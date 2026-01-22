Nation

Centre sets up three-member panel to probe student suicides at IIT-Kanpur

The three-member panel, headed by the chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and the joint secretary (higher education), has been asked to submit its report within 15 days.
Two students have died by suicide at IIT-Kanpur within the past month, prompting the government to set up the committee.
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday set up a three-member committee to review cases of student suicides at IIT-Kanpur and recommend measures to prevent such incidents and to enhance mental health and mental well-being support.

The three-member committee will be headed by Anil Sahastrabuddhe, chairman, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), psychiatrist Jitendra Nagpal and joint secretary (higher education).

The three-member panel has been asked to submit its report within 15 days.

