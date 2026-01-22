Congress high command warns Punjab leaders against groupism, rules out leadership change

“This type of group letters we are not going to tolerate. Asking for an appointment is okay, but 35 or 40 grouping writing and signing letters cannot be tolerated. The leaders are welcome to meet anyone in the high command in their individual capacity,” he said.

Replying to another question on leadership issues, Venugopal said there was no question of any leadership change in Punjab.

“Party high command will take decisions in due course on candidate selection and campaign and everything. Very clear directions have been given today in this regard and all leaders unanimously agreed. There is no issue of party leadership change,” he said.

On the issue of representation for Scheduled Castes, Venugopal said the party remained committed to giving due representation to marginalised sections of society, including SCs, STs and economically weaker sections from the general castes, across the country, including in Punjab.

“The party had given directions to all the leaders to refrain from making public statements. Every individual has his own views, but that should only be discussed with party leadership or on the party forum. Going to the media and spreading to social media this type of activity cannot be tolerated by the party leadership,” he said.

Bhupesh Baghel said it was made strictly clear during the meeting that no groupism or indiscipline of any sort would be tolerated within the party.