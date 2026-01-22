Congress MLA Tilak Raj admits son staged alleged attack in Uttarakhand, breaks down with public apology

DEHRADUN: Senior Congress leader and former Cabinet minister Tilak Raj Behad publicly admitted that the alleged attempt on the life of his son was staged, triggering widespread shock across political circles in the state.

Addressing an emotional press conference on Thursday morning, the Congress MLA confessed that the alleged attack on his son, Saurabh Raj Behad, was orchestrated by Saurabh himself along with a friend, identified as local municipal councillor Inder. Visibly distressed, Behad broke down in tears while apologising to the public, his party and political rivals.

The incident had earlier caused a major political stir after Saurabh Raj Behad alleged that he was attacked by three masked assailants and was subsequently hospitalised at a private hospital in Rudrapur.

"I received information about my son Saurabh's involvement since last night, and by morning, I had concrete confirmation," Behad said. "According to my findings, my son, Saurabh Raj Behad, along with his friend Inder, masterminded this entire conspiracy."

Behad said Inder’s family had approached him earlier in the day with details of the alleged plot. "Saurabh had explicitly asked Inder to stage some kind of incident against him," the MLA stated.

Expressing deep regret over the episode and the public fallout, Behad said, "It would have been better if Inder had informed me or Gaurav, perhaps this situation wouldn't have arisen, and I wouldn't have been publicly humiliated today. What has happened is not right. Saurabh apologises to the entire society, his party, and all well wishers, whether from the BJP or other parties, for what he has done."