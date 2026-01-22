Congress MLA Tilak Raj admits son staged alleged attack in Uttarakhand, breaks down with public apology
DEHRADUN: Senior Congress leader and former Cabinet minister Tilak Raj Behad publicly admitted that the alleged attempt on the life of his son was staged, triggering widespread shock across political circles in the state.
Addressing an emotional press conference on Thursday morning, the Congress MLA confessed that the alleged attack on his son, Saurabh Raj Behad, was orchestrated by Saurabh himself along with a friend, identified as local municipal councillor Inder. Visibly distressed, Behad broke down in tears while apologising to the public, his party and political rivals.
The incident had earlier caused a major political stir after Saurabh Raj Behad alleged that he was attacked by three masked assailants and was subsequently hospitalised at a private hospital in Rudrapur.
"I received information about my son Saurabh's involvement since last night, and by morning, I had concrete confirmation," Behad said. "According to my findings, my son, Saurabh Raj Behad, along with his friend Inder, masterminded this entire conspiracy."
Behad said Inder’s family had approached him earlier in the day with details of the alleged plot. "Saurabh had explicitly asked Inder to stage some kind of incident against him," the MLA stated.
Expressing deep regret over the episode and the public fallout, Behad said, "It would have been better if Inder had informed me or Gaurav, perhaps this situation wouldn't have arisen, and I wouldn't have been publicly humiliated today. What has happened is not right. Saurabh apologises to the entire society, his party, and all well wishers, whether from the BJP or other parties, for what he has done."
The veteran leader attributed the alleged act to serious domestic issues involving his son and his wife. He said that had Saurabh approached him about the marital problems, a solution could have been found.
"Even though I had separated Saurabh after his marriage and ensured he received his rightful share a long time ago, he still chose this path," Behad said, his voice heavy with emotion.
Describing his personal anguish, the MLA said he felt betrayed by the very person he sought to protect. "I must have committed some deed in my past life for which I am receiving this punishment," he said, adding that he could not elaborate further.
In a surprising remark, Behad also thanked the police for their investigation. "I am grateful to the police, who, through their hard work, got close to the truth and opened our eyes," he said.
Police officials said the investigation, which initially focused on tracking down the allegedly masked attackers, has now shifted following the MLA’s public admission.
The dramatic reversal has left the public and political circles in Rudrapur stunned, with sympathy for an alleged attack victim giving way to disbelief over what police are now treating as a fabricated incident rooted in family discord.