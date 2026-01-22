Dubai-based gang member arrested at India–Nepal border while attempting to flee to Dubai

PATNA: Dattatreya Bakale, an active member of a Dubai-based gang involved in gold smuggling and cyber fraud, was arrested near the India–Nepal border at Raxaul in Bihar’s East Champaran district, officials said on Thursday.

Dattatreya, 31, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, was detained at the international immigration office at the Raxaul border late on Wednesday when he was attempting to enter Nepal from Indian territory. He had visited the immigration office to obtain a ‘no objection certificate’.

Officials on duty grew suspicious during verification of his passport and other documents. During investigation, it came to light that Dattatreya was wanted in Bengaluru in criminal cases related to availing loans from banks by submitting fake or low-quality gold ornaments.

“Dattatreya was trying to enter Nepal from where he was supposed to fly to Dubai to escape the Bengaluru police’s dragnet,” a police officer posted at Haraiya police station in East Champaran district said.