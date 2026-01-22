EC directs Bengal officer to register FIR against TMC MLA over Farakka BDO office vandalism

KOLKATA: The Election Commission on Thursday directed that an FIR be registered against Trinamool Congress MLA Monirul Islam in connection with vandalism at the Farakka Block Development Office (BDO) last week, a senior official of the poll body said.

The Commission instructed the District Magistrate-cum-District Election Officer to file the FIR by 5 pm on Thursday.

Local MLA Monirul Islam, accompanied by his supporters, allegedly staged a protest outside the Farakka BDO office opposing "harassment of the public" during the SIR process.

They later vandalised the office, the official said.

The Election Commission took cognisance of the incident and spoke to West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, asking him to lodge an FIR.