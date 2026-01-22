EC orders FIR against TMC MLA Manirul Islam over vandalism inside BDO office

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India on Thursday directed the district magistrate (DM) and the District Electoral Officer (DEO) of West Bengal's Murshidabad district to file an FIR against ruling Trinamool Congress MLA Manirul Islam.

The action follows allegations that Manirul led vandalism inside the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO) in Farakka on 14 January.

The incident allegedly took place during hearings linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The ECI in its directives also asked the DEO to submit an action-taken-report in connection with the FIR against the legislator by this evening.

While reacting to the ECI directive Manirul told the media, “Law will take its own course.”

Anger over the alleged harassment of voters due to the contentious SIR and the claimed “bias” in the exercise erupted at the Farakka BDO office about a week ago.

The BDO office witnessed protests by around 100 booth-level officers who had submitted their resignations.

They were protesting what they described as the Commission’s “arbitrary, frequently changing instructions”, which they said had made their work “unmanageable”.