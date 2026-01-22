Gujarat SIR 2002: RTI figures show door-to-door verification led to deletion of 59,199 names

AHMEDABAD: With the draft electoral roll under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) now in the public domain and the deadline for filing objections fast approaching, political temperatures across Gujarat have risen sharply over the numbers embedded in the voter list.

Back in 2002, the SIR data obtained through RTI clearly documents how voter roll evolved from the draft stage to final publication.

The SIR exercise of 2001–02 began on August 31, 2001, and concluded with the publication of the final roll on April 10, 2002, spanning nearly seven months. Throughout this period, systematic verification was carried out, with every stage—objection handling, field-level scrutiny, and door-to-door verification—leaving its imprint on the final list.

At the outset, Gujarat’s draft voter roll stood at 3,16,82,489 voters. This draft served as the baseline document, prepared before objections were examined, household verification undertaken, or additions and deletions processed. It marked the starting point of the revision, not its conclusion.

The objection phase itself saw limited public participation. A total of just 3,355 objections were filed during the 2002 SIR. Of these, only 1,295 were accepted, while 2,060 were rejected, indicating that most claims did not withstand scrutiny. Consequently, only 1,295 names were deleted through the objection process, underscoring that this route functioned as a controlled filter rather than a tool for mass deletions.