Jharkhand police clash with Maoists in Saranda jungles; Rs 50 lakh-bounty militant among 4 killed

RANCHI: Several Maoists, including one carrying a bounty of ₹50 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security forces near Kumbadih village under Chotanagra police station in the Saranda forests of Jharkhand on Thursday.

While there is no official confirmation on the exact number of casualties, local sources said at least four Maoists were killed in the fierce exchange of fire, which has been continuing since early morning.

According to police sources, security forces were conducting a search operation in the dense Saranda jungles as part of an anti-Maoist drive when the ultras, who were lying in ambush, opened fire. The forces retaliated, triggering an intense gun battle.

An official communiqué issued by the Jharkhand Police headquarters said intermittent firing between the two sides has been continuing since morning. “An encounter between the police and Maoists is underway in the Saranda forest area of Chaibasa. Intermittent firing continues from both sides. Detailed information will be shared periodically,” it said.