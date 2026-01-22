Jharkhand police clash with Maoists in Saranda jungles; Rs 50 lakh-bounty militant among 4 killed
RANCHI: Several Maoists, including one carrying a bounty of ₹50 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security forces near Kumbadih village under Chotanagra police station in the Saranda forests of Jharkhand on Thursday.
While there is no official confirmation on the exact number of casualties, local sources said at least four Maoists were killed in the fierce exchange of fire, which has been continuing since early morning.
According to police sources, security forces were conducting a search operation in the dense Saranda jungles as part of an anti-Maoist drive when the ultras, who were lying in ambush, opened fire. The forces retaliated, triggering an intense gun battle.
An official communiqué issued by the Jharkhand Police headquarters said intermittent firing between the two sides has been continuing since morning. “An encounter between the police and Maoists is underway in the Saranda forest area of Chaibasa. Intermittent firing continues from both sides. Detailed information will be shared periodically,” it said.
Continuous gunfire from inside the forest has created panic in nearby villages, with residents reporting fear and anxiety due to the prolonged exchange of fire.
Kolhan Division DIG Anuranjan Kispotta also confirmed the encounter, stating that an exchange of fire was underway between security forces and Maoists. He said further details would be shared only after the operation is completed.
The Saranda region, marked by rugged terrain and dense forest cover, has long been a Maoist stronghold. Security forces have cordoned off the entire area and launched an intensive search operation, exercising extreme caution as Maoists are known to have planted a large number of IEDs in the forest.
Notably, Maoist presence in Jharkhand is now largely confined to the Saranda jungles after being eliminated from other parts of the state. A joint operation in the Kolhan and Saranda areas has been underway since November 2022, following intelligence inputs about the presence of top Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra, a senior CPI (Maoist) commander carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore.