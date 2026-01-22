J&K woman to lead all-men CRPF contingent

SRINAGAR: Simran Bala, a young CRPF Assistant Commandant from the Jammu and Kashmir border district of Rajouri, is all set to create a history by becoming the first woman paramilitary officer to lead an all-male CRPF contingent at the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26.

For the first time ever, a woman officer will command an all-male CRPF contingent of over 140 male personnel during the annual R-Day event.

Simran, 26, hails from the border area of Nowshera in Rajouri, and her journey is deeply rooted in a region shaped by conflict and resilience.

Nowshera, along with order border areas, faced the brunt of the Pakistani attack and was also at the receiving end of Pakistani shelling during the three-day skirmishes between Indian and Pakistani troops after May 7, 2025 “Operation Sindoor” launched by the Indian military to target and destroy militant infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.

Simran joined the CRPF after clearing the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination in 2023, securing the 82nd All India Rank in her very first attempt. She was the only woman candidate from J&K Union Territory to qualify that year.