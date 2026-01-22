J&K woman to lead all-men CRPF contingent

SRINAGAR: Simran Bala, a young CRPF Assistant Commandant from the Jammu and Kashmir border district of Rajouri, is all set to create a history by becoming the first woman paramilitary officer to lead an all-male CRPF contingent at the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26.
For the first time ever, a woman officer will command an all-male CRPF contingent of over 140 male personnel during the annual R-Day event.
Simran, 26, hails from the border area of Nowshera in Rajouri, and her journey is deeply rooted in a region shaped by conflict and resilience.
Nowshera, along with order border areas, faced the brunt of the Pakistani attack and was also at the receiving end of Pakistani shelling during the three-day skirmishes between Indian and Pakistani troops after May 7, 2025 “Operation Sindoor” launched by the Indian military to target and destroy militant infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.
Simran joined the CRPF after clearing the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination in 2023, securing the 82nd All India Rank in her very first attempt. She was the only woman candidate from J&K Union Territory to qualify that year.
She is the first woman from J&K’s Rajouri district to join the CRPF as an officer.
Simran was commissioned into the paramilitary CRPF in April 2025. Her first posting was in the ‘Bastariya’ battalion in Chhattisgarh, where she was part of anti-Naxal operations.
Her aspiration to don the uniform and join armed forces took shape early in life.
According to Simran, right from her childhood, she wanted to join the armed forces, as she has grown in close proximity of armed force personnel as her native village is close
to the LoC, and there was constant interaction with the army personnel deployed at the frontiers.
Many of her close relatives serve in the armed forces. Having grown up observing them, she was determined and aspired to follow in their footsteps and now will be writing a history by leading all men’s contingent at the R-Day parade on January 26.
Simran’s participation in this Republic Day event will inspire young aspiring women across the country who dream big and achieve their dreams.
A first
This marks the first time a woman will command an all-male CRPF contingent
It will include over 140 male personnel during the annual R-Day event
Simran joined the CRPF after clearing the UPSC CAPF exam in 2023