Judicial exam row in J&K as only 13 Kashmir candidates shortlisted; PSC rejects bias allegations

SRINAGAR: Serious questions have been raised over the fairness and transparency of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) after only 13 candidates from Kashmir were shortlisted out of a total of 124 candidates from across the Union Territory for the viva voce stage of the Civil Services (Judicial) Mains Examination 2025.

Students and political leaders have demanded a transparent and independent inquiry into the conduct of the examination, alleging regional imbalance and irregularities.

The PSC, however, has rejected the allegations, maintaining that the examination was conducted in a completely fair and impartial manner with no scope for bias, manipulation or external influence.

The results of the Civil Services (Judicial) Mains Examination 2025 were declared by the J&K PSC on January 20, 2026. The mains examination was conducted from November 16 to November 26, 2025, at centres in Jammu and Srinagar.

According to students, out of the 124 candidates shortlisted for the viva voce stage, only 13 are from the Kashmir division, while the remaining candidates belong to the Jammu region.

Around 1,016 candidates had qualified the preliminary examination and appeared in the mains, of whom nearly 600 were from Kashmir.

Sahil Parray, a representative of a group advocating for Open Merit aspirants, said the results pointed to a glaring disparity.

“JKCS Civil Judge Mains results expose a brutal disparity,” he said. “124 selected for viva – 111 from Jammu and 13 from Kashmir. Reportedly, out of 1,016 who cleared prelims, around 600 were from Kashmir yet only 13 survive the mains.”

“This is not a coincidence. This is systemic elimination. How many times will Kashmiri students be shattered before someone in power calls this out?” Parray said. “This is the murder of confidence.”

Mir Mujeeb, another advocate for Open Merit aspirants, alleged a shocking disparity in the success rate of candidates from the two regions.

“Strike rate disparity is incredible and utterly shocking,” he said in a post on X. “With Open Merit shrunken below 30 per cent, Kashmir aspirants are pushed almost entirely into OM seats, while a few Jammu districts corner the lion’s share. A rigged funnel from the outset, then alleged paper leaks seal the injustice. This system needs an overhaul.”

The Open Merit Students Association J&K said it was deeply concerned over the silence of the elected government on what it described as serious allegations surrounding the JKPSC Judicial 2025 results.

“Nothing is more disgraceful than leaders abandoning their own people,” the association said.

Apni Party president and former Finance Minister Altaf Bukhari said it was a matter of serious concern that only 13 out of 124 candidates from Kashmir had been shortlisted for the viva voce stage, while 111 candidates were from the Jammu division.