Legislative, parliamentary systems to have National Legislative Index: Birla

LUCKNOW: The process to create a ‘National Legislative Index’(NLI) for evaluation and comparative assessment of the performance of legislative bodies based on objective parameters will soon begin.

A resolution to this effect was adopted on Wednesday at the 86th All India Presiding Officers Conference. The meeting also decided to establish a conducive environment for promoting healthy competition with greater accountability in the public interest.

After days of deliberations, the Presiding Officers of legislative assemblies from all states adopted six resolutions at the conference. These included key issues such as the creation of a NLI, and building consensus among all political parties to increase the number of sittings of state legislatures to a minimum of 30 sittings a year.

In his valedictory address, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed to leaders and members of all political parties, ahead of the upcoming Budget sesison in Parliament, to cooperate in ensuring the smooth functioning of the House.

Birla also cautioned against any planned disruptions during the Budget session, stating that the role of the legislature is crucial in achieving the goal of ‘Viksit-Bharat’ by 20247.

Highlighting one of the key resolutions, Birla endorsed the preparation of a ‘National Legislative Index’ to make legislatures more effective and people-oriented. He also supported the second major resolution, which emphasised the necessity of a minimum of 30 sittings a year in state legislatures. He described Presiding Officers as the sentinels of the Constitution and custodians of democracy.