MHA steps up talks to assess prospects of forming popular government in Manipur

NEW DELHI: With less than a month remaining for the completion of one year of President’s Rule in Manipur, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has fast tracked negotiations.
These talks involve leaders of civil society organisations and political parties representing the two warring ethnic groups, the Meitei and the Kuki, to explore the possibility of installing a popular government in the state.
Sources said the task has been assigned to former Intelligence Bureau officer A K Mishra, who, after his retirement, was inducted into the government system as Adviser (North East) in the MHA.
They said that since being given the responsibility, Mishra has held talks with civil society organisations representing both the Kuki and Meitei communities in the national capital. He has also met MLAs belonging to the Kuki Zo community from the state.
Meanwhile, the ruling BJP’s central leadership has initiated parallel discussions to bring Kuki and Meitei MLAs on the same page, with the aim of reinstalling a popular government in the troubled state.
The process is still under way and no decision has yet been taken. However, sources said that during the latest meeting with Kuki Zo organisations, MHA officials attempted to explore the possibility of building a consensus on government formation in Manipur.
A source said, “Before arriving at a decision to form a new government in the state, it is imperative to bring all stakeholders on board, as it will create a consensus for the cause.”
During the meeting with MHA officials led by Mishra, leaders of the Kuki Zo council reiterated their demand for the protection of their political rights, sources said.
A senior member of the Kuki Zo council said, “We are still at war. Justice has not yet been delivered to the Kuki-Zo people. No agreement, settlement or understanding has been reached to address our rightful political aspirations and the injustice inflicted upon us. The struggle is far from over.”
A leader of the Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) said representatives of various Meitei civil society groups had already held several rounds of talks with MHA officials. He said that during the deliberations, they urged the officials to take steps to ensure that people from all communities could live together peacefully.
Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, and is currently under President’s Rule. President’s Rule was imposed on February 13 last year following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The current phase of President’s Rule is scheduled to end on February 13.