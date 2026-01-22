New EC platform launched; CEC calls it tool to counter misinformation

NEW DELHI: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday launched a new digital interface for voters, officials and political parties, describing it as a tool to counter misinformation.

He also offered assistance to the election management bodies of countries attending an international conference here to help them develop a similar tool in their languages and in accordance with their laws.

Kumar noted that the heads of various poll management bodies had expressed concern during the conference on misinformation.

He described ECINET as another tool to counter misinformation, as all poll-related facts are available on it.

The ECINET will integrate over 40 of its existing mobile and web applications and provide a singular platform for all electoral-related activities.